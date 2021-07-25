Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 19:08

Cyclist who died after crash in Co Cork named locally

Gardaí­ are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them
Cyclist who died after crash in Co Cork named locally

Olivia Kelleher

A cyclist who died following a road crash in Kildorrery, Co Cork, on Saturday evening has been named locally.

Prayers are due to be offered for the man, identified locally as Michael Burke of Shanballymore, Co Cork, on Saturday evening. Mr Burke was due to celebrate his 47th birthday next Saturday.

Archdeacon Gerard Casey, who is a retired priest in Doneraile, Co Cork, said the family of the deceased were in the thoughts and prayers of the wider community.

“I would have known of his family from long ago. I am very sorry to hear of it. They are in our prayers,” he said.

Fine Gael Councillor Noel McCarthy said it was terribly sad news for Shanballymore and surrounding areas.

“I was so sorry to hear it and my sympathy goes to the family of the victim. I hear he loved cycling and was just out cycling when a tragic accident occurred,” he said.

Mr Burke was treated at the scene of the incident in Meadstown, Kildorrery. He was later pronounced dead with a postmortem due to be held at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí­ are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who may have video including dashcam footage, to contact them.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal, single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Meadstown in Kildorrery, Co Cork, at approximately 6.20pm on Saturday.”

The road where the accident occurred has reopened and investigations are continuing. Gardaí­ can be contacted at Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Hospitality sector readying for Monday reopening as some fear public backlash Hospitality sector readying for Monday reopening as some fear public backlash
Vaccination centres in North to stop giving first dose of Covid vaccine next week Vaccination centres in North to stop giving first dose of Covid vaccine next week
Vulnerable children over 12 could be vaccinated next, as 1,345 new cases confirmed Vulnerable children over 12 could be vaccinated next, as 1,345 new cases confirmed
Irish with long Covid: ‘It’s life changing. People don’t know enough about it’

Irish with long Covid: ‘It’s life changing. People don’t know enough about it’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more