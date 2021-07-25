Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 08:21

Man (40s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Cork

The crash took place shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday.
Man (40s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Cork

A man has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Cork on Saturday evening.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at Meadstown in Kildorrery at approximately 6.20pm.

A male cyclist, aged in his 40s, received treatment at the scene, however, he was later pronounced dead.

His remains were taken to University Hospital Cork where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The scene remains closed in order to facilitate a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them at Fermoy Garda station on 025-82100 or through the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111.

More in this section

Vulnerable children over 12 could be vaccinated next, as 1,345 new cases confirmed Vulnerable children over 12 could be vaccinated next, as 1,345 new cases confirmed
'Whose family will be next?' - Family of Cameron Blair call for end to knife crime 'Whose family will be next?' - Family of Cameron Blair call for end to knife crime
Met Éireann warns of ‘intense thunderstorms’ in three counties as heatwave ends Met Éireann warns of ‘intense thunderstorms’ in three counties as heatwave ends
Vaccination centres in North to stop giving first dose of Covid vaccine next week

Vaccination centres in North to stop giving first dose of Covid vaccine next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more