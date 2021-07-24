Vaccination centres in North to stop giving first dose of Covid vaccine next week

By Cate McCurry, PA

Health officials in the North have appealed to people who have not yet received their first jab to book in before next week.

Regional vaccination centres will stop giving first doses of Covid-19 jabs on July 31st.

There are a number of vaccination centres across Northern Ireland, including the SSE Arena in Belfast, the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon and Omagh Leisure Centre.

It comes as a further 1,520 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

One further death of a patient who had previously tested positive for the virus has been notified.

There were 163 Covid-positive patients in hospital on Saturday morning, with 16 in intensive care.

In total, 2,200,125 vaccines have been administered.

On Friday, the Northern Ireland Department of Health launched a new COVIDCertNI app enabling users to show proof of vaccination for international travel.

The app is available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

It includes a secure QR code to enable its authenticity to be verified.

The North's Health Minister Robin Swann said it will enable those travelling internationally to access their vaccination records and show a digital certificate.

“I urge the public to remain patient as the new process beds in and only apply if you are travelling in the coming days/weeks,” he added.