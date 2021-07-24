Wexford Lotto player wins over €116,000 in Friday draw

A lucky lotto player in Co Wexford has won €116,054 in Friday night's draw.

Players are being urged to check their tickets after one player matched five numbers in the €38 million jackpot draw.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased in on Friday at the Daybreak Store on Main Street, Wexford town.

The shop is owned by Frank Jordan and Kieran Walsh, who said they have "good group of local regular customers".

However, Walsh added: "This time of year though, there are a lot of tourists and passer-by’s popping into the store to get ice-creams and whatnot, so it literally could be anybody! Whoever it is, we wish them every bit of luck with their new-found fortune."

The winning numbers for Friday's draw were 23, 24, 26, 34, 50 and the lucky stars were 02 and 04.

The owner of the winning ticket is advised to sign the back of the slip and contact the prize claims team at the National Lottery on 1800-666 222 or by emailing claims@lottery.ie.