Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 12:09

Vulnerable children over 12 could be vaccinated next as Government awaits Niac advice

The vaccine registration portal is expected to open for 16 and 17-year-olds next week.
Vulnerable children over 12 could be vaccinated next as Government awaits Niac advice

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is expected to give guidance on the vaccination of younger people some time next week.

It is expected the group will suggest an approach similar to the one taken in Britain, where children over 12 will only be given a Covid-19 vaccine if they are extremely vulnerable or live with someone who is at risk.

As reported by The Irish Times, Niac is currently considering the vaccination of children aged between 12-15, with Ministers pushing for those with underlying conditions to be vaccinated next.

If the group suggest the wider vaccination of those aged 12-15 it is thought appointments could be rolled out within weeks. Consent would however be required from the child's guardian.

The vaccine registration portal is also expected to open for 16 and 17-year-olds next week following findings from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that the Moderna jab can be used for children between 12-17, with studies reporting no new side effects.

This comes as the number of people in hospital with the virus has more than doubled over the last fortnight.

According to the latest figures from the HSE there are now 105 patients with Covid in hospital, 21 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

More in this section

Garda vehicle shot at during incident in Tallaght Garda vehicle shot at during incident in Tallaght
Met Éireann warns of ‘intense thunderstorms’ in three counties as heatwave ends Met Éireann warns of ‘intense thunderstorms’ in three counties as heatwave ends
Irish Water faces sentence over environmental breaches in Cork and Kildare Irish Water faces sentence over environmental breaches in Cork and Kildare
Temporary layoffs for Aer Lingus Cork staff scrapped, airline confirms

Temporary layoffs for Aer Lingus Cork staff scrapped, airline confirms

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more