High temperature warning ends but sun set to remain

A high temperature warning for the entire country has ended, however, the sun looks set to remain for the next couple of days.

Met Éireann earlier issued a yellow high temperature warning, lasting from Tuesday afternoon to 9am on Saturday, marking the official end of this week's heatwave.

Parts of the country recorded temperatures of over 30 degrees, which were accompanied by thundery downpours in some western countries on Friday.

Weekend weather:



Saturday - mostly dry with hazy ☀️, some 🌦️across western half of the country during the aft/eve. 🌡️ of 23 to 27°C



Saturday night - dry with clear spells. 🌡️ 13 to 16°C



Sunday - Mostly dry again with good spells of ☀️& a few 🌦️possible too. 🌡️ of 22 to 26°C pic.twitter.com/gBRuDXBNFe — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 23, 2021

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning was issued by the forecaster for the entire country on Friday, followed by an orange warning a short time later for Galway, Clare and north Tipperary, which ended at 8pm and 7pm respectively.

Despite the end of the heatwave, the weekend is due to remain mostly dry and sunny, with temperatures of between 23-27 degrees on Saturday and 22-26 degrees on Sunday.