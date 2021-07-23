Northern Ireland launches vaccine app for international travel

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has launched a new CovidCertNI app enabling users to show proof of vaccination for international travel.

The app will be available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store shortly.

It includes a secure QR code to enable the authenticity to be verified.

Speaking about the app, Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann said: “It will enable those travelling internationally to access their vaccination records and show a digital certificate.

“I urge the public to remain patient as the new process beds in and only apply if you are travelling in the coming days/weeks.

“This has been a complex process with many challenges and I commend everyone involved for getting it to this point.”

The department said the new app is likely to be popular and this might cause delays or capacity problems with accessing the service.

They said if you encounter problems wait a while before trying again. Users are also asked to only download and use the app if they are travelling up to the end of July.

A vaccine certificate may be required for entry into some international countries but is not a requirement for every country, they added.

The department said travellers still have to adhere to the testing and isolation requirements on their return to Northern Ireland. They also asked people to familiarise themselves with these requirements before they travel.