1,386 new cases of Covid as Nphet warns about vaccine misinformation

Kenneth Fox

A further 1,386 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said there are currently 106 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised and a further 22 people in ICU.

As usual Nphet said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

Speaking this evening, Dr Ronan Glynn turned his attention to misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines.

Dr Glynn said: “This pandemic has provided a prime example of how easily misinformation can spread online, and many people have been exposed to information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading.

“This is known as misinformation, and it started to spread about potential Covid-19 vaccines even before any had been developed. Unfortunately, it has undermined vaccination efforts in many countries, prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk.”

Spread of misinformation

He said that all of us together can help to stop the spread of misinformation. Dr Glynn advised people to “remember not every post on social media is reliable or accurate - if you are not sure, then don't share."

The deputy chief medical officer added: “In Ireland we are fortunate to have very high levels of vaccine confidence with fantastic uptake across all age groups to date.

“Of course, many people will have questions about their vaccine but it is important that they access accurate and reliable information in order to get these questions answered. Do not rely on unsubstantiated information shared online.”

It comes as pubs and restaurants have been told they will have to take contact details for every patron when indoor hospitality reopens next week, in a move that has angered stakeholders.

As The Irish Times reports, a meeting between Government officials and industry representatives has finished and sources present said two major changes were announced.

While a customer was already expected to provide their vaccination cert as well as photo ID, each customer will now also have to give their contact details for tracing purposes.

“This came out of nowhere. Previously if there was a group of four, we would take one set of details. Now we have to take everyone’s mobile number,” a source said.

The second change is that the Government has decided that every entrance to an establishment must need to be staffed and policed, instead of one main entrance. “This will have staffing implications,” the source added.