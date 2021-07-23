Government launches online portal for Covid recovery certificates

The Government has launched an online portal to allow people to request a certificate of recovery from Covid-19.

The launch comes after a chaotic first week to the Digital Covid Certificate helpline, which handled 70,000 calls over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday amid complaints of long wait times.

Those wanting to request a certificate of recovery can now use the online portal instead of calling the helpline.

Anyone can request this certificate if they have had a positive PCR test more than 11 days ago and less than six months ago.

The certificate proves if someone has had Covid-19 in the last six months and is considered another form of the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

The Department of Health said people can still use the helpline if they have questions about the vaccination certificate, though it urged people to only call if they plan to travel in the next 10 days.

Queries about certificates linked to Covid tests should be directed to private test providers.