Government’s housing plan is ‘nearly there’

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said the Government's Housing for All plan is “nearly there” but five per cent “still needs to be worked through.”

The plan, which will determine the State’s housing policy until 2030, was due to be published next Tuesday, but is now not likely to be launched until late August or early September.

“We're nearly there, it's very comprehensive, it is fully funded,” the Minister told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Mr O’Brien said that the plan was not being delayed. It was a cross-Government plan that required all arms of Government to act as one, he said.

Infighting

Some elements remained that needed to be completed, he said, but it was important to get all the details right.

“To be fair, no one is delaying the plan,” he said. “It's an important plan, for the sake of a few weeks, it’s important that we get it done right.”

When asked about social media comments by party colleague Dun Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin about the delay, the Minister said: “Cormac is very passionate and wants to see progress.”

To put the plan together properly required time, he said. It would be only a few weeks more and then the fully funded plan would be published. It would be the “most comprehensive housing plan in decades.”

Mr O’Brien rejected claims that there was infighting between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about the funding of the plan. “The funding is locked down.”

'Predictable' criticism

Criticism by Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin O Broin was “predictable,” he added.

Mr O’Brien said he was more concerned about people who wanted homes. The Housing for All plan would give “absolute stability” to the sector and that was what mattered, that was what was needed, he said. There was real momentum in the building sector.

The Minister said his colleagues in Government were fully involved, fully aware of the plan and fully in agreement with “everything so far.”

All three party leaders were involved in the plan, as were Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe. “Everyone has been brought along and are fully supportive of this.”

Housing remained the number one priority for the Government, Mr O'Brien said.