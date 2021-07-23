Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 10:23

Almost 70% of people in 20s have registered for Covid vaccine in Ireland

The HSE’s head of the vaccination programme said Ireland had one of the highest take up rates in Europe in a number of age groups
Almost 70% of people in 20s have registered for Covid vaccine in Ireland

Vivienne Clarke

Almost 70 per cent of people aged in their 20s have registered for a Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland, according to the HSE’s head of the vaccination programme.

Damien McCallion said the country had one of the highest take up rates in Europe in a number of age groups, with 67 per cent of 20 to 29-year-olds already vaccinated or registered for their vaccine.

Everyone in the country over the age of 18 was now eligible to be vaccinated, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

There were options for anyone who had not availed of the vaccine at an earlier stage, he said.

“Our motto is leave no one behind,” he said.

Children’s vaccination

When asked about a date for when children aged 12 to 15 could be vaccinated, Mr McCallion said the HSE was awaiting advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), but were planning ahead for when a decision was reached.

The HSE had a good track record and a lot of experience when it came to vaccinating children through schools, he said.

Mr McCallion anticipated that a start date for the vaccination of 16 to 17-year-olds would be set next week.

The vaccination system had originally been designed to protect the most vulnerable groups, he said, but no vaccine offered 100 per cent protection and the disease was still prevalent and presented a serious threat.

Of the recent deaths where the deceased were found to have had Covid-19, the virus had been the cause of death in most cases, he said.

More in this section

Teenage boy dies following fifth drowning incident this week Teenage boy dies following fifth drowning incident this week
NatWest agrees to sell Ulster Bank assets to Permanent TSB NatWest agrees to sell Ulster Bank assets to Permanent TSB
High temperature warning extended as heatwave continues High temperature warning extended as heatwave continues
Final full day of heatwave to bring 30-degree weather and thunderstorms

Final full day of heatwave to bring 30-degree weather and thunderstorms

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more