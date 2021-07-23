Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 08:08

Restaurants ‘need to see details today’ amid indoor dining guidelines delay

Fáilte Ireland and Government officials are meeting this morning to finalise the guidelines
Restaurants ‘need to see details today’ amid indoor dining guidelines delay

Vivienne Clarke

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association has said his sector needs to see guidelines on indoor dining in “black and white” today, amid a delay over their publication.

Adrian Cummins said the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) will meet with Government officials this afternoon to see the details for the reopening of indoor dining on Monday.

Fáilte Ireland and Government officials are meeting this morning to finalise the guidelines, which were expected to be published yesterday.

“We need to see the details today,” Mr Cummins told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, so that plans can be put in place to ensure a smooth reopening on Monday.

“We need to operationalise these details when we see them in black and white.”

Policing

Key details will be how will the regulations be policed and who will police them, Mr Cummins added.

There will be templates for premises so they will know what documents will be accepted for proof of vaccination or proof of recovery, he said.

All premises will be expected to apply the new public health guidelines and adhere to the new legislation, but each restaurant will also apply its own policies, he added.

Customers will also need to know what will be required of them so they can bring the proper documentation. “It’s important that we all work together, that the flow into restaurants is operated in a proper manner.”

We’re trying to speed up the process from when customers arrive

Mr Cummins said members of the sector already had a briefing on the technical side of the new regulations, demonstrating how to scan the EU Digital Cert. This service will go live today, he said, and the public will be able to check their own cert online in advance through www.gov.ie.

“We’re trying to speed up the process from when customers arrive to when they are seated at their table.”

Mr Cummins said his gut feeling was that the majority of premises were “ready to go” to reopen on Monday. He acknowledged that some may not have their staff ready, but in general the industry was “can do” and they were ready to welcome customers on Monday.

More in this section

NatWest agrees to sell Ulster Bank assets to Permanent TSB NatWest agrees to sell Ulster Bank assets to Permanent TSB
Final full day of heatwave to bring 30-degree weather and thunderstorms Final full day of heatwave to bring 30-degree weather and thunderstorms
Couple fail in challenge over Mount Congreve Estate planning application Couple fail in challenge over Mount Congreve Estate planning application
High temperature warning extended as heatwave continues

High temperature warning extended as heatwave continues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more