Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 18:24

Man dies following collision in Westmeath

The incident happened in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar at around 10.30am.
Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 20s has died following a collision in Co Westmeath yesterday morning.

The man was an occupant in the car and was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition, where he has since passed away.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

