Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 17:44

1,189 cases confirmed as Nphet warns of rise in travel-related infections

Dr Ronan Glynn said over the past fortnight there have been 800 cases of Covid-19 related to travel.
1,189 cases confirmed as Nphet warns of rise in travel-related infections

Kenneth Fox

A further 1,189 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said as of 8am today, 95 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and a further 23 are in ICU.

It comes as the deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn said that there has been a sharp increase in travel-related cases.

Dr Glynn said over the past fortnight there have been 800 cases of Covid-19 related to travel. He added that 75 per cent of these cases are aged less than 35 years old.

In a post on Twitter earlier he added: “Public health colleagues are reporting an increasing number of cases in people who have travelled overseas very shortly after they have completed their vaccine course.”

Speaking about the figures this evening, Dr Glynn said: “The Delta variant is now dominant across the EU and, in recent weeks, we have noticed a sharp increase in the level of travel-related cases of Covid-19."

“As disease incidence increases both here in Ireland, and across Europe, it is important that, if you intend on travelling, you are aware of the disease profile in the area you are visiting, as well as the public health measures in place locally.

“Only those who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days should be considering international travel at this time.

 

More in this section

Paul Reid: 'There’s one big hurdle in our way and that’s the Delta variant' Paul Reid: 'There’s one big hurdle in our way and that’s the Delta variant'
Couple fail in challenge over Mount Congreve Estate planning application Couple fail in challenge over Mount Congreve Estate planning application
Major fish kill in west Cork's Skibbereen under investigation Major fish kill in west Cork's Skibbereen under investigation
Father jailed for 17 years for sexually abusing and blackmailing his daughter

Father jailed for 17 years for sexually abusing and blackmailing his daughter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more