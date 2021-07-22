Man arrested after cars damaged and gardaí assaulted in seaside town

Stephen Maguire

A number of parked cars were damaged and two gardaí assaulted after a driver careered through a busy Co Donegal seaside town.

The incident happened in the coastal town of Dunfanaghy just after 8pm on Wednesday evening, in the Market Square area of the town.

A number of cars, including a Porsche, were damaged when a car struck a number of other vehicles.

Gardaí pursued the vehicle which took off in the direction of Horn Head where it struck and damaged the wall of a private residence.

Gardaí pursued the suspect and during the course of the arrest, two gardaí were assaulted.

Man charged

Both received medical attention but their injuries are not life-threatening.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: "The incidents involved a single car colliding with parked cars and a building, and occurred shortly after 8pm.

"A man was arrested following the incident in connection with this matter.

"During the course of this arrest, two gardaí were assaulted. Both received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

"An Garda Síochána are investigating all the circumstances surrounding these matters.

"The man, who is in his 40s, has since been charged in connection with these incidents and will appear before the courts at a later date."