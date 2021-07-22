Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 13:05

Woman admits to stealing over €105,000 from Virgin Media Television

Kellie Walton pleaded guilty to stealing cash from Virgin Media during 2019
Woman admits to stealing over €105,000 from Virgin Media Television

Brion Hoban

A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over €105,000 from Virgin Media Television, a court has heard.

Kellie Walton (39) with an address at Kilfenora Road, Kimmage, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to stealing property to wit cash to the value of €70,614 at Virgin Media Television, Westgate Business Park, Ballymount, Dublin, on an unknown date between January 1st, 2019 and December 31st, 2019.

She also pleaded guilty to theft of €34,961 from Virgin Media at the same address also on an unknown date between January 1st, 2019 and December 31st, 2019.

Fiona Murphy SC, defending Walton, said her client has no previous convictions and has a young family. She asked the court to direct a probation report.

Judge Melanie Greally ordered a probation report and remanded Walton on continuing bail, adjourning the matter for sentence to December 1st, next. The judge adjourned the case of co-accused John Murray (40) also of Kilfenora Road, Kimmage, to an arraignment date on November 10th, next.

