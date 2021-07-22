Young mother drowns while trying to save child in Co Cavan lake

A young mother has drowned in a Co Cavan lake while trying to rescue her child.

The Irish Times reports that the woman, aged in her late 20s, got into difficulty after entering the water at Lough Gowna at about 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Gardaí believe she may have been trying to help her child return to the shore.

A large scale search involving the Coast Guard helicopter, several units of gardaí and Civil Defence took place before the woman’s body was recovered after 9pm.

Her body was taken to Navan Hospital where a postmortem is expected to be carried out.

Earlier on Wednesday, a man died after entering Lough Melvin in Co Fermanagh.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a 55-year-old man has tragically died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area of Fermanagh.

“It was reported that at around 10am, a man had gone into the water in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man was treated at the scene where he tragically passed away.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”

The incidents come just days after the death of teenager Jay Moffett who entered a lake in Scarva, Co Down.