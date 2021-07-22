Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 06:10

Man dies after entering Co Fermanagh lough

Emergency services were called to the scene at Lough Melvin on Wednesday.
Man dies after entering Co Fermanagh lough

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has died after entering a lough in Co Fermanagh.

Police confirmed they were called to an incident at Lough Melvin on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a 55-year-old man has tragically died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area of Fermanagh.

“It was reported that at around 10am, a man had gone into the water in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man was treated at the scene where he tragically passed away.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”

The incident comes just days after the death of teenager Jay Moffett who entered a lake in the Canal Court area of Scarva.

More in this section

Bantry underage basketball team sponsored by Emily Ratajkowski Bantry underage basketball team sponsored by Emily Ratajkowski
Ennis man charged with directing activities of criminal organisation Ennis man charged with directing activities of criminal organisation
Donegal man has sentence doubled for breaking woman's jaw Donegal man has sentence doubled for breaking woman's jaw
Munster abuse trial: Defence claims sex abuse could not have happened

Munster abuse trial: Defence claims sex abuse could not have happened

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more