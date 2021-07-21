Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 22:02

Ireland set for another scorcher as Met Éireann says high pressure 'still in charge'

Today was officially the hottest day of the year, but this record could soon be topped
Ireland set for another scorcher as Met Éireann says high pressure 'still in charge'

Ireland is set for another scorcher on Thursday as Met Éireann said the high pressure system causing soaring temperatures is “still in charge”.

Temperatures reached above 30 degrees Celsius at both Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, and Newport, Co Mayo on Wednesday, officially making it the hottest day of the year so far.

However, this record could soon be topped as Met Éireann said Thursday would be another hot and mostly dry day, with highs between 26 and 30 degrees.

The forecaster has said temperatures as high as 31 or 32 degrees could be possible at “a few locations inland”.

After tomorrow, the weather will stay “very warm” for the rest of the week. While it will not be quite as hot by the weekend, temperatures will remain in the low to mid 20s.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Liz Walsh, said the high pressure system causing the heat will begin to “dislodge” by Friday.

“What we’ve got here is a ‘blocking high’ – the atmosphere is essentially ‘stacked’ with high pressure going all the way up to the top,” she said.

“This makes the high at the surface slow-moving. It’s basically stuck.

“Blocking highs are usually quite difficult to dislodge but it does look as though the gradual dislodging of this high will be getting underway by Friday, but it’s going to be quite a gradual process.”

A status orange warning for high temperatures remains in place for six counties where maximum daytime highs will exceed 30 degrees: Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath.

A status yellow warning remains in place for the rest of the Republic, with Met Éireann predicting hot conditions by day and humid nights with temperatures not falling below 17 to 20 degrees.

Both warnings came into effect on Tuesday afternoon and will remain in place until 9am on Friday.

The Department of Agriculture has also issued an Orange Forest Fire Warning due to the hot and dry conditions, in place until 12pm on Friday.

More in this section

Munster abuse trial: Defence claims sex abuse could not have happened Munster abuse trial: Defence claims sex abuse could not have happened
Ennis man charged with directing activities of criminal organisation Ennis man charged with directing activities of criminal organisation
Donegal man has sentence doubled for breaking woman's jaw Donegal man has sentence doubled for breaking woman's jaw
Bantry underage basketball team sponsored by Emily Ratajkowski

Bantry underage basketball team sponsored by Emily Ratajkowski

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more