Gardaí launch new portal allowing public to report hate crimes online

Gardaí have launched a new online facility allowing victims of hate crime to report the incident, in a bid to tackle under-reporting.

An Garda Síochána received 238 reports of hate crime and hate incidents in the first half of this year.

The new online reporting facility is now active on www.garda.ie/en/reportahatecrime/ and all reports will be examined by dedicated members of the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit (GNDIU), who will ensure appropriate action is taken to respond.

Garda Superintendent Michael Corbett, of the National Community Engagement Bureau, said hate crime is significantly under-reported in Ireland.

“Don’t suffer in silence,” he said. “If you have been the victim of a hate crime please report it to An Garda Síochána, we are here to help you.”

'Not everyone wants to go to a Garda station'

Garda Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, of Roads Policing and Community Engagement, said the new reporting facility would allow victims to report hate crime “in a way they may feel more comfortable with”.

“We understand that not everyone wants to go to a Garda station to make reports,” she said.

“This facility gives victims the opportunity to report non-emergency incidents to An Garda Síochána. I would urge anyone who feels they have been a victim of hate crime to report it to us.

“The impact that hate crime can have on individual victims, their families, the groups to which they belong and wider society can be devastating.

“Although diversity and integration touches on many different areas in relation to policing, the manner in which An Garda Síochána challenges the prevalence of hate crime in our society can be seen as reflective of our commitment and ability to protect the rights of those from diverse or minority communities.”

An Garda Síochána launched the Garda Síochána Diversity and Integration Strategy for 2019 – 2021 in October 2019, with a significant focus on enhancing the identification, reporting, recording and investigating of hate crimes.