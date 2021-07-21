'Do not swim' notices for two Dublin beaches over bacteria levels

‘Do not swim’ notices have been issued for two Dublin beaches after tests of their water found an increase in bacteria levels.

Fingal County Council has warned that both Burrow Beach Sutton and South Strand Skerries are subject to the advisory notice.

The public has been urged not to enter the water on the beaches for the next three days until new sample results of the beaches’ seawater become available on Friday.

“Please be advised that ‘do not swim’ notices have been issued today for Burrow Beach Sutton and South Strand Skerries for three days, due to an increase in bacteria levels in the results of the bathing water samples taken on Monday 19th July,” the council said in a statement.

“The existing advisory notice on Skerries South Beach has been elevated to a ‘do not swim’ notice given results received today.

“Re-samples from Burrow Beach, Sutton, and Skerries South Beach were taken this morning with results due this Friday, 23rd July. If the re-sample results are satisfactory the ‘do not swim’ notices can be lifted this Friday.”

The beaches are to remain open but beach users are asked to respect the notices for the protection of their own health.

Members of the public can check the water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland by accessing the EPA website at www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.