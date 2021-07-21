Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 12:06

Funeral underway for Monaghan under-20 captain

Brendan Ógie Ó Dufaigh died in road collision while returning from Ulster semi-fina
The 19-year-old Monaghan GAA player who was killed in a car crash on Friday has been remembered as the source of all laughter for his family and friends.

Brendan Ógie Ó Dufaigh was driving home after playing in the Ulster football championship semi-final when the crash occurred.

His funeral mass is underway at St Macartan’s Cathedral in Monaghan.

A hammer and a car registration plate were brought up to the altar to represent his work at Kingspan and love of cars.

In his homily, Canon Paddy McGinn described Ógie as a humble man with a strong work ethic. “This year he was selected as captain of the 2021 team. He didn’t announce this and hardly even told his parents about it. Oige was always so humble. He never played up a match. All he would say is that ‘I had a good enough game’. It was the only compliment he would give to himself," the Canon said.

