Des O'Malley, former minister and Progressive Democrats founder, dies aged 82

Des O’Malley, the founder of the Progressive Democrats and former Fianna Fáil minister, has died aged 82.

He had been unwell for some time.

Mr O’Malley was elected as a TD for Limerick in 1968 and was appointed Minister for Justice during the Arms Crisis of 1970.

A fierce opponent of Charles Haughey, he was expelled from Fianna Fáil in 1984 by Haughey and went on to found the Progressive Democrats in 1985, becoming its first leader.

He led the PDs into a coalition government with the Haughey-led Fianna Fáil in 1989, becoming Minister for Industry and Commerce and reaching an uneasy rapprochement in witHaughey in Government.

It was the first coalition that Fianna Fáil participated in.

He stepped down as leader of the PDs in 1993, but remained a TD for Limerick East until his retirement from active politics in 2002.

His wife, Pat, predeceased him in 2017. The couple had six children.

