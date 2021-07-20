Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 11:35

Pedestrian dies after road collision in Co Cork

A woman aged in her 60s was struck by a vehicle at around 8.15am on Greenane Street Lower in Kanturk.
A pedestrian has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Cork on Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 60s was struck by a vehicle at around 8.15am on Greenane Street Lower in Kanturk.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body remains at the scene and will later be brought to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place while investigators carry out a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on Greenane Street Lower, Kanturk, or the immediate vicinity, between 8am and 8.45am on Tuesday morning and may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

