Teenager dies after entering lake in Co Down

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A teenage boy has died after entering a lake in a Co Down village.

Police received a report concerning the safety of the 13-year-old boy in the Canal Court area of Scarva at around 3.30pm on Monday.

The PSNI, air ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The boy was taken to Craigavon Hospital where he died.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “The NIAS received a 999 call at 15:27 on Monday July 19 following reports of an incident at Scarva lake.

“NIAS despatched an emergency crew and ambulance officer to the scene. The charity air ambulance with helicopter emergency medical service crew on board was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene a young male patient was taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “It is devastating news to hear of another family plunged into sorrow after the death of a young teenage boy at the Canal Court area of Scarva village.

“Please remember the family in your prayers as they come to terms with this harrowing tragedy.

“To the emergency services and anyone else who assisted, thank you.”

DUP councillors Paul Greenfield and Junior McCrum released a joint statement in which they said: “Our thoughts and prayers go to the family of the young boy.

“There are no words that comfort at this time of such loss.

“We know that the family will be much prayed for and supported by the local community.”