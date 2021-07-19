1,017 cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

Kenneth Fox

A total of 1,017 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said as of 8am today, 101 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 20 people are in ICU. They added that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

In Northern Ireland, the daily number of Covid-19 infections confirmed topped 1,700 for the first time since January.

Case numbers have been rapidly increasing in recent weeks with the Delta variant of the virus now dominant in the region.

On Monday a further 1,776 cases of Covid-19 were reported by their Department of Health.

It comes after 537 new cases were reported on Sunday, 1,402 cases were reported on Saturday and 1,380 on Friday.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “While we continue to enjoy the good weather, we are unfortunately also continuing to see a rise in incidence of disease across all key indicators.

“Our 14-day incidence is now the highest it has been since February 24th at 231/100,000. Our five-day average is 1,159 cases per day, the highest it’s been since February 2nd.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can have confidence in your vaccine and enjoy socialising and meeting with other vaccinated people indoors, so long as you continue to follow the basic public health precautions.”

Lifting of travel restrictions

He said if you are waiting to be fully vaccinated, then it is best to continue to socialise outdoors. Dr Holohan added that “Events like barbecues, meeting in a park or going to the beach can be enjoyed safely once we do our best to minimise the risks of transmission.”

Today also marks a significant day for travel across the EU as The State has implemented the bloc's Covid Certificate, allowing people who are fully vaccinated to travel freely.

The certificate has been in place in other EU countries since July 1st.

The lifting of restrictions on travel will see thousands of people going on holidays while others will travel back to Ireland to visit family and friends.

From Monday, it is possible to travel to Ireland from countries within the EU, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland with no requirement to quarantine if the traveller has valid proof of being fully vaccinated, having recovered from Covid-19 or have had a negative PCR test in the last 72 hours.

The Government has advised people who are not vaccinated to avoid high-risk activities, including international travel.