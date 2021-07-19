Regency hotel shooting: Books of evidence served on four accused

Eoin Reynolds

Gardaí have served books of evidence on four men, including a former Sinn Féin councillor, who are charged in connection with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Mr Byrne was shot dead at the hotel on the Swords Road in Dublin in February 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building. On Monday at the Special Criminal Court Garda Paul Doyle served the books of evidence on the four men and the prosecution also made available to them exhibits that include a CCTV montage.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge, non-jury court, adjourned the matter until September 31 when, he said, he would like an indication if a trial date is required and, if so, how long the trial would be expected to last.

Jonathan Dowdall (43), a former north inner city councillor with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 9, is charged with the murder of David Byrne, contrary to common law, at the Regency Hotel on the Swords Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9, on February 5th, 2016.

Patrick Dowdall (64), Jonathan Dowdall's father, with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, is accused of participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 for that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 4th, 2016.

Alleged logistical support

Co-accused Paul Murphy (59) is charged with supplying logistical support to a six-man team suspected of carrying out the murder on February 15th, 2016.

He is charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 5th, 2016.

Finally, Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, is charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 5th, 2016.