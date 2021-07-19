Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 10:52

Thousands of Irish trained horses slaughtered in UK abattoirs, investigation claims

Racing is bracing itself ahead of a broadcast of BBC Panorama on Monday evening
Thousands of Irish trained horses slaughtered in UK abattoirs, investigation claims

Press Association

At least 4,000 racehorses have been slaughtered in British abattoirs since 2019, with “most, but not all” of the horses trained in Ireland, according to a BBC investigation.

Racing is bracing itself ahead of a broadcast of Panorama on Monday evening which will focus on the fate of racehorses after their careers have ended.

The programme, entitled The Dark Side of Horse Racing, will be shown at 8.30pm on BBC One and includes covert footage filmed inside one of the UK’s biggest abattoirs – which it is claimed show rules surrounding the slaughter of horses being breached.

The cameras were set up by a campaign group which has called for an end to racing and filmed at the end of 2019 and the start of 2020, during which time it is alleged “dozens” of former racehorses were shot, with regulations to prevent animals from unnecessary suffering contravened on numerous occasions.

Veterinary experts have offered their views to the programme, outlining concerns about the manner of slaughter as well as the transport of horses, especially those with potential injuries.

A leading trainer also features as three of the horses concerned were reportedly trained by them.

The programme claims at least 4,000 racehorses have been slaughtered in abattoirs since 2019, with “most, but not all” trained in Ireland.

More in this section

Irish teen athlete secures gold a month after brother's tragic death Irish teen athlete secures gold a month after brother's tragic death
Covid restrictions led to expiry of 200 CervicalCheck samples Covid restrictions led to expiry of 200 CervicalCheck samples
Covid contact tracing centre at UCD winds down Covid contact tracing centre at UCD winds down
Return of international travel might be 'straw that breaks the camel’s back'

Return of international travel might be 'straw that breaks the camel’s back'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more