Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 20:33

Appeal after badly injured man found at the side of a road in Armagh

A passer-by discovered the man in the Cortynan Road area of Tynan, Co Armagh, on Sunday morning.
Appeal after badly injured man found at the side of a road in Armagh

By Rebecca Black, PA

An appeal has been launched after a severely injured man was found on the roadside in Co Armagh.

He was found by a passer-by in the Cortynan Road area of Tynan on Sunday morning.

The PSNI said they believe he may have been beaten by a weapon like an iron bar.

A PSNI spokesperson said the passer-by made a report to the NI Ambulance Service around 9.30am.

“He was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment,” they said.

“The man, who we believe is in his early 40s, had suffered significant bruising – consistent with having been beaten with an implement such as an iron bar.

“He had also had a number of items of clothing removed.

“We are trying to establish a time line as to ascertain exactly what happened and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information that could assist us with our enquires to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 797 of 18/7/21.”

More in this section

New repair technicians to be trained to prevent electrical waste New repair technicians to be trained to prevent electrical waste
Monaghan under-20s captain dies in road crash after Ulster football semi-final Monaghan under-20s captain dies in road crash after Ulster football semi-final
Arlene Foster recounts hurt at false rumours over her marriage Arlene Foster recounts hurt at false rumours over her marriage
Five people rescued from burning boat on Lough Derg

Five people rescued from burning boat on Lough Derg

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more