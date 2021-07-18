Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 20:23

Minister warns future Covid restrictions cannot be ruled out

Simon Harris said the issue will be raised at a meeting on Wednesday between the Taoiseach and Chief Medical Officer
Future restrictions cannot be ruled out due to the threat posed by the Delta variant, Simon Harris, the Higher Education Minister, has warned.

Mr Harris said the Government's keeping an open mind when it comes to restrictions.

He said the issue will be raised at a meeting on Wednesday between the Taoiseach and Chief Medical Officer.

“The Government will always give very careful consideration to Nphet’s advice. We haven’t any new advice or information so we’re continuing to proceed with the plan and health advice. But what’s very different this time is that we’re operating things on the basis that vaccination is the way out of this pandemic.”

Travel

His comments come on the eve of the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Cert, which takes effect here from Monday. This allows people who are vaccinated, recovered or who have a negative test to travel freely across the EU.

However, Government ministers are urging people who are planning on travelling abroad over the coming weeks to take “every precaution” as infection rates continue to rise.

European Affairs Minister, Thomas Byrne, said: “Clearly there is a bigger issue with the Delta variant, so I think caution is strongly advised.” However, he said Monday's introduction of the Cert's is significant for the travel industry “and for those people who have family abroad or work across the European Union.”

