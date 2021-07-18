Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 12:51

Ministers condemn abusive phone calls to Holohan and Glynn

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that public health doctors deserve our respect and support
Two Cabinet Ministers have condemned abusive phone calls reportedly received by public health officials Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that public health doctors deserve our respect and support.

“It is absolutely appalling that public health doctors advising government would be targeted with abuse for doing their jobs in the middle of a pandemic,” Mr Donnelly tweeted.

“They have worked relentlessly throughout Covid and have difficult jobs to do.”

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said he was “sickened to hear of abusive calls being directed” at Dr Holohan and Dr Glynn.

“Our public health officials have been working around the clock for well over a year now to keep us safe and provide us with the best possible expert advice,” Mr Harris said on Twitter.

Gardaí are investigating the abusive calls made to both the chief medical officer and deputy chief medical officer on Friday.

The call made to Dr Glynn's landline was answered by a member of his family who was subjected to the abuse.

RTÉ health reporter Fergal Bowers was also on the end of an abusive call, which he received at 3.30am on Friday.

In a tweet, Mr Bowers said that he will be alerting the relevant authorities.

