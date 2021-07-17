Tourism groups welcomes new rules for vaccinated travellers

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 21:31

The reopening of travel from “key international markets” is being welcomed by tourism representative groups
James Cox

The reopening of travel from “key international markets” is being welcomed by tourism representative groups.

Vaccinated arrivals from Britain and the US will not need to self-isolate or provide a negative PCR test from Monday.

The move also coincides with the launch of the EU Digital Covid cert, which will allow for travel throughout Europe.

Chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O'Mara Walsh, believes the new measures will stand the test of time.

He told Newstalk: “The rules are very strict when it comes to international tourism, it's only people who are vaccinated or people can prove through a negative PCR test that they're Covid free so I think it's a very safe, sensible and sustainable way to resume international travel.”

Busy week

Clare Dunne, vice-president of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA), says their sector had a very busy week as people prepare to travel.

“Once they started arriving this week and people's email boxes, people were getting excited,” Ms Dunne said.

“We started to get calls almost straight away from people inquiring about could they travel in July and August this year, could they start making plans for later in the year for next year.

“I think people want to set what they have in their hands ... they then felt comfortable making plans.”

