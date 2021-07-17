Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 18:11

Hottest day recorded in Northern Ireland as the mercury hits 31 degrees

Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland’s hottest day has been recorded, according to the Met Office.

Saturday saw temperatures soar across the region, with the mercury hitting 31.2 degrees in Ballywatticock close to Newtownards in Co Down at 3.40pm.

Previously, the highest temperature of 30.8 degrees was recorded on July 12th, 1983 and June 30th, 1976.

The heat saw hordes of day trippers head to the beach to cool off, with police reporting heavy traffic congestion in Helen’s Bay, meanwhile train ticket sales to the popular coastal town in the afternoon were suspended due to high passenger numbers.

Meanwhile, today is the hottest day of the year so far in the Republic.

Met Éireann said temperatures have hit 28.2 degrees in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

Meanwhile, highs of 27.8 degrees have also been recorded at Athenry, Co Galway and 27.5 degrees at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

