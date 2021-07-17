Government will decide next Wednesday about reopening of indoor hospitality

Olivia Kelleher

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the Government will decide next Wednesday if indoor hospitality is to reopen as planned on July 26th.

During the opening of a multi-million euro park in Haulbowline, Co Cork Mr Martin said he is set to meet with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and that the Government will then consider the matter.

“We’re going to give this very serious consideration. We'll be considering these issues again on Wednesday, in terms of formally deciding on issues.

“But as things are now, travel will commence on Monday in terms of our joining the European Union framework and indoor dining for the vaccinated.”

“But I do think we're in a different stage of the pandemic compared to six months ago, compared to this time last year. And that will then have to inform how we approach it.”

Tension

He refuted suggestions there was any tension or unease between himself and Dr Holohan. The CMO has expressed concern about children being allowed to dine indoors in hotel or restaurant settings.

“There is no tension. We just need to keep things in perspective. There is no tension, we work together.

“The broad, broad brush of public health advice has been adopted by the Government and has been put into legislation. We went through the Dáil.

Unvaccinated

“Many in the Dáil objected to it on the basis that they wanted everybody to be allowed in — vaccinated and unvaccinated, entirely into indoor dining, we don't

“We've followed the public health advice in that regard.”

Mr Martin added that he spoke to the CMO yesterday.

“There’s no tension. We need to keep things in perspective because there has to be common purpose, as there has been from the outset of the pandemic between Government, public health advice.

“That's very important, and I take that very seriously indeed.”