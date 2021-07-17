Health trust in North suspends hospital visits as Covid cases increase

By Rebecca Black, PA

A health trust in Northern Ireland has suspended visits at hospitals amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The Southern Health Trust, which manages healthcare in much of Co Down and Co Armagh, announced on Friday evening that visits would be suspended until further notice.

Exceptions will be made for end of life visiting.

Due to increasing cases of Covid-19 within our communities, visiting will be suspended from 9pm this evening (except for end of life visiting). Friends and family can arrange 'virtual visits' by calling 07776516419 between 9am and 5pm.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health announced on Friday that there would be no further relaxations to arrangements around visiting at care homes.

Recent days have seen a steep rise in the number of new cases of the virus that are being reported daily.

On Thursday the number of cases notified by the department had risen to 1,083, up from 636 on Wednesday.

The latest scheduled review of the updated guidance around visiting in care home settings in NI has been completed, with no further relaxations recommended at this time.



A further review has been scheduled to be completed on or just after 16 August.



➡️https://t.co/xmQSmKf7zz pic.twitter.com/Ms95ksXY1b — Department of Health (@healthdpt) July 16, 2021

The North's Health Minister Robin Swann expressed concern at the numbers, which were above 1,000 for the first time since January.

On Friday a further 1,380 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the North.

That morning there were 92 Covid-19 positive patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with two in intensive care.