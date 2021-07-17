Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke takes 100m gold at European U20 Championships

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke continued her remarkable winning streak of underage sprint titles with victory in the 100 metres at the European under-20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

On a hot Friday at the Kadriorg Stadium, Adeleke produced a blistering run from the gun to take the win in 11.34 seconds, her now seventh underage sprint medal in all: she doesn’t turn 19 until next month.

According to The Irish Times, there’s every chance Adeleke will add a second gold medal on Saturday – the Dublin sprinter returning to the track just two hours after her victory to win her 200m heat in 23.20 seconds, arguably her best event, over half a second faster than the next best qualifier.

Her 100m victory also brings this European sprint title back to Ireland just four years after Gina Apke-Moses won it for the first time in Grosseto, Italy in 2017, her winning time on that occasion 11.71 seconds.

It also adds to the gold Adeleke won over 200 in the European under-18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary in 2018, before in 2019 winning a rare sprint double at the European Youth Olympics in Baku.