Irish Water concerned at high levels of demand amid warm weather

Tomas Doherty

Staycationers, the easing of coronavirus hospitality restrictions and warm weather are being blamed for putting pressure on water reserves.

Irish Water has asked its customers to conserve water after several regional reservoirs came under pressure in recent days.

The utility said high demand had been experienced across Donegal with specific night-time restrictions being put in place in Convoy, Raphoe, Tievebrack and Liscooley for the coming days. Nighttime restrictions are already in place in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

High demand for water has also been experienced in the North where Northern Ireland Water advised that demand is outstripping supply and that steps should be taken to conserve water now, to ensure everyone has enough for essential hygiene and daily use.

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s head of asset operations, told The Irish Times that it is working with local authorities “to ensure everyone enjoys a reliable water supply during the busy summer period and beyond. We are also asking the public to take note of their water usage and conserve where possible.

“As rivers, lakes and groundwater levels reduce through the summer and autumn period, there is less water available for supply, while at the same time the warmer weather gives rise to increased water demands for domestic, agricultural and leisure uses.”

However, he said there are no plans to implement a water conservation order.