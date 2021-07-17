Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 09:08

Turkey and UAE among countries removed from mandatory hotel quarantine list

Cuba will be added to the list of designated states for mandatory hotel quarantine.
Turkey and UAE among countries removed from mandatory hotel quarantine list

Thirty-four countries have been removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list for travellers arriving into the Republic as of Friday, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced.

Meanwhile, Cuba will be added to the list of designated states for mandatory hotel quarantine.

The move relating to Cuba also covers people arriving in Ireland who have transited through the country in the previous 14 days. The restriction will come into force at 4am on Tuesday, July 20th.

The countries that have been removed from the mandatory quarantine list are: Afghanistan, Angola, Bahrain, Burundi, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, Haiti, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Panama, the Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Zambia.

Anyone travelling to Ireland should check the latest information relating to their country of origin on gov.ie.

More in this section

CMO warns unvaccinated people to 'take every precaution' this weekend CMO warns unvaccinated people to 'take every precaution' this weekend
Warmest day of the year recorded ahead of scorching weekend Warmest day of the year recorded ahead of scorching weekend
Court rules in favour of CAB over seizure of three houses in the West Court rules in favour of CAB over seizure of three houses in the West
Witness in Cameron Blair case jailed for 'blatant' contempt after flying to Ayia Napa

Witness in Cameron Blair case jailed for 'blatant' contempt after flying to Ayia Napa

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more