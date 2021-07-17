Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 08:42

Teenager dies in Co Monaghan road crash

The collision took place on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret on Friday night.
Teenager dies in Co Monaghan road crash

By Rebecca Black, PA

A teenager has died following a road crash in Co Monaghan.

Two cars collided on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret at around 11.30pm on Friday.

The driver of one car, a male aged in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Witness in Cameron Blair case jailed for 'blatant' contempt after flying to Ayia Napa Witness in Cameron Blair case jailed for 'blatant' contempt after flying to Ayia Napa
Court rules in favour of CAB over seizure of three houses in the West Court rules in favour of CAB over seizure of three houses in the West
Warmest day of the year recorded ahead of scorching weekend Warmest day of the year recorded ahead of scorching weekend
CMO warns unvaccinated people to 'take every precaution' this weekend

CMO warns unvaccinated people to 'take every precaution' this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more