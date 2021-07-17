Teenager dies in Co Monaghan road crash

By Rebecca Black, PA

A teenager has died following a road crash in Co Monaghan.

Two cars collided on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret at around 11.30pm on Friday.

The driver of one car, a male aged in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.