€63 million Kilternan residential scheme gets 'fast track' permission

Gordon Deegan

An Bord Pleanála has granted ‘fast track’ planning permission for a €63 million residential scheme at Kilternan in south Dublin.

The appeals board has granted planning permission to Adroit Operations Ltd for the 203 residential units made up of 109 houses and 94 apartments in spite of the recommendation by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council to refuse planning permission.

As part of the proposal, Adroit Operations has put an indicative cost of €8.16 million on the proposed sale of 27 units to Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council for social housing.

Final price

The grant of permission for the scheme on lands adjoining the Bishop’s Gate housing development on Enniskerry Rd, Kilternan now allows the applicant and the Council to negotiate a final price for the units.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council had recommended that planning be refused as it deemed the proposal premature due to the existing deficiencies in the existing road network.

The Council stated that the area has reached its capacity in terms of unit numbers and no further development can take place until additional infrastructure is provided.

However, the appeals board inspector in the case, Louise Treacy states that while the proposed scheme in conjunction with other permitted developments in the area exceeds the 700 unit cap for the area all permissions for the area have not been implemented.

'Unreasonable to refuse'

Ms Treacy stated that An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for the Glenamuck District Distributor Rd in December 2019 and for another nearby road upgrade in 2017.

She stated: “In my opinion, it would be unreasonable to refuse planning permission for the proposed development based on deficiencies in the local road network, given that the necessary consents to upgrade the road network have been obtained."

The board found that the scheme would constitute an acceptable quantum and density of development at the location and would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of urban height, design, height, density and quantum of development.

Adroit Operations is a Leixlip registered property development company and its shareholders are listed as Pearse Lydon, Anthony Lydon, Conor Lydon and Martin Lydon.