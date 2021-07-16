Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 16:27

Man who shot two gardaí remanded in continuing custody

Daniel Goulding, 38, who has been receiving psychiatric treatment for several years, was charged following an exchange of gunfire and a two-hour siege at his family home in Clonsilla, Dublin 15.
Tom Tuite

A man arrested after two Garda detectives were injured in a shooting in Dublin has been remanded in continuing custody.

Daniel Goulding, 38, who has been receiving psychiatric treatment for several years, was charged following an exchange of gunfire and a two-hour siege at his family home on May 25th at Whitechapel Grove, Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

The detectives were shot in the foot, one was wounded in the hand, and members of the public were exposed to the incident, it has been alleged.

Mr Goulding was charged with unlawful possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, and possessing two 63 PM RAK type sub-machine guns, one semi-automatic Makarov 9 mm pistol and 74 rounds of various types of ammunition.

The weapons were allegedly seized at the house and from a garden shed. He did not apply for bail at his first hearing on May 28th and was remanded in custody.

Refused bail

He was refused bail on June 18th following a hearing at Cloverhill District Court.

Mr Goulding appeared again at the same court on Friday and the case was adjourned by Judge Victor Blake for two weeks for a book of evidence to be completed by the DPP.

At the bail hearing last month Detective Sergeant Michael Redmond told Judge Blake that gardaí were alerted at 7.04pm on May 25th about gunshots in the vicinity of Whitechapel Grove.

The two detectives arrived at the scene and “almost immediately came under fire” from a male in an upstairs bedroom of Mr Goulding’s home.

They took cover behind an unmarked patrol car which was struck a number of times.The detectives were shot in their left legs and one of them was struck in his left hand.

The names of the two injured officers cannot be reported at this stage.

Critical firearms incident

A Garda Armed Support Unit arrived with other units, including trained negotiators, and they put in place a critical firearms incident response. A number of homes were evacuated.

A barricade incident developed and after two hours of negotiations, firearms were surrendered from the house.

The detectives may need further surgery and are not expected to return to work for a lengthy period, the contested bail hearing had been told.

An extensive investigation has been carried out, Detective Sergeant Redmond said. One of the charges can carry a life sentence while the other can result in a maximum 14-year term of imprisonment, he said.

Mental health difficulties

He feared witness intimidation if bail were granted. It was alleged the accused was the sole occupant in the house and had no top on as he fired from the top window.

A witness saw him “blasting” when gardaí arrived, he said.

Detective Sergeant Redmond told the court that after two hours the accused came to a first floor window and threw a machine gun and a handgun into the front garden.

It was alleged a second machine gun and ammunition were found in a shed.

Mr Goulding’s solicitor said his client had long-standing mental health difficulties, but he would engage with and follow the guidance of his doctor.

