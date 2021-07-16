Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 14:20

Dublin City Council removes number of public toilets

The council said the move is due to lack of use of the toilets by members of the public
Dublin City Council has removed a number of public toilets at some locations in the city centre.

The council said the move is due to lack of use of the toilets by members of the public.

It added there was no fixed plan as to the length of time the toilets were to remain in place, and said it has become apparent the limited usage figures do not justify continued provision of the facilities.

The temporary toilet blocks at both Grafton Street and Wolfe Tone Square remain in place.

Usage figures at Grafton Street have dropped from 19,000 people per week to under 10,000 people per week.

