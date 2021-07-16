Pay out of €23 million for six airports damaged by pandemic

Six Irish airports are to receive a pay out of €23 million to compensate them for some of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over €23 million in direct Exchequer supports will go to the airports of Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Knock, Kerry and Donegal.

Almost €18 million of the funding will go to Dublin Airport alone, while Knock will receive almost €2 million and Cork will receive €1.4 million.

Both Shannon and Kerry airports will receive around €900,000, while Donegal airport will receive €142,000.

This important funding is being provided ahead of a return to international travel on July 19th

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, said the funding was allocated on a pro-rata basis with reference to passenger numbers in 2019.

“I am pleased to be in a position to announce a total of €20m in funding to our State airports – Dublin, Cork and Shannon.The funding has been allocated on a pro-rata basis with reference to passenger numbers in 2019,” she said.

“This important funding is being provided ahead of a return to international travel on July 19th. I am hopeful that this funding will go some way towards aiding the recovery process in the aviation sector.

“As travel restrictions begin to lift, I am also hopeful that this funding may assist in restoring connectivity by affording our State airports greater flexibility in their capacity to offer route incentives, in consultation with airlines.”

Regional airports

She added: “Shannon and Cork airports are also eligible for funding under the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme, with a total budget of over €32 million in 2021.

“In fact, earlier this week, as part of this Programme, I announced €10 million in Exchequer funding for a significant runway reconstruction project at Cork Airport.

“In relation to our regional airports, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal, I am delighted to announce the provision of almost €3 million in direct grant funding to these airports in recognition of the impact of Covid-19 on their business.

“These airports are also eligible for capital and operational funding under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.”