Weekend weather: Sizzling daytime temperatures followed by muggy nights

Daytime temperatures are expected to soar to 27 degrees this weekend, as Ireland welcomes warm, dry and sunny weather.

The summery weather comes courtesy of a ridge of high pressure continuing to build over Ireland from the west, bringing with it a tropical maritime airmass.

Met Éireann has forecast that the settled weather will last through the weekend, and possibly for much of next week.

Meteorologist Aoife Kealy said the hot days will be followed by “warm and muggy” nights.

“It’ll certainly feel summery over the next few days as temperatures begin to rise and sunshine becomes more widespread,” she said.

“There will be sunny spells in many places to end this week though the west and northwest will see a little more cloud cover on... Friday. By the weekend, most places will find themselves under long spells of sunshine.

“Daytime temperatures will reach the low to mid-twenties to end this week and over the weekend, temperatures will be higher still, widely reaching the mid to high twenties,” she said.

“Alongside these very warm days, the coming nights will be warm and humid, with overnight temperatures often in the mid to high teens.”

Met Éireann said current indications suggest the warm and settled spell will last for much of next week, as high pressure remains the dominant driver of Ireland’s weather.

Friday will bring top temperatures of 25 degrees, but it will be cooler near coasts due to sea breezes.

Saturday will be hotter still, with temperatures set to rise to up to 27 degrees in some areas, while Sunday will also see highs of 27 degrees.

Monday will continue very warm with highs of up to 26 degrees, while Tuesday will see similar temperatures again.