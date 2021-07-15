Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 18:44

Sinn Féin TD apologises for using Rosa Parks during indoor dining debate

Rose Conway-Walsh was criticising the Government's plans to introduce domestic Covid-19 certificates to reopen indoor dining when she made the reference.
Sinn Féin TD apologises for using Rosa Parks during indoor dining debate

Digital Desk Staff

A Sinn Féin TD has apologised for comments made in the Dáil yesterday referencing Rosa Parks, the US Civil Rights icon in a debate over proposed indoor dining regulations.

Rose Conway-Walsh was criticising the Government's plans to introduce domestic Covid-19 certificates to reopen indoor dining when she made the reference.

As the Irish Examiner reports, debating the proposed regulations for reopening, the Mayo TD said: “It's becoming more and more obvious as the evening goes on that this legislation is completely unworkable and unjust.

“I don't care how many Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael or Green TDs stand up and try and rationalise it. I take what one of the previous government speakers said: 'While it's not too much trouble for me to show my pass at the door and I'll go in and get my seat'.

“And I really thought of Rosa Parks. And I thought of the segregation that is being done here. And to say that people are being treated differently, but they are not being discriminated against is just plain wrong."

Wider point

In a tweet published this afternoon, Ms Conway-Walsh said she regrets the reference to Rosa Parks and said she was attempting "to make a wider point about segregating people."

“The two situations are in no way comparable and would not want to ever imply that they are. I apologise,” she said.

Her apology follows widespread condemnation of independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath's comments that Covid certificates were comparable to discriminatory practises operated in Nazi Germany.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Mr McGrath said: “Is that where we've come to now, back to 1933 in Germany, we'll be all tagged in yellow with the mark of the beast on us, is that where we're going? I'm surprised at ye.”

The official Auschwitz Museum took to social media to criticise Mr McGrath's comments and said his comments were “sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

The independent TD was also directed to the museum's free seven-lesson course on the history of the Holocaust.

More in this section

New €11.5m Covid support scheme launched for events sector New €11.5m Covid support scheme launched for events sector
SDLP seeks to recall Northern Ireland Assembly over Troubles ‘amnesty’ row SDLP seeks to recall Northern Ireland Assembly over Troubles ‘amnesty’ row
GDP grows 6% while personal spending plummets, CSO GDP grows 6% while personal spending plummets, CSO
Kevin Lunney case: Barrister complains that judge is ‘rubbishing’ arguments

Kevin Lunney case: Barrister complains that judge is ‘rubbishing’ arguments

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more