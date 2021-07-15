Covid: Over 1,000 cases in Northern Ireland for first time in six months

Press Association

More than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in a single day, for the first time in six months.

A further 1,083 cases were reported by the region's Department of Health on Thursday, while no further coronavirus-linked deaths were reported.

As of Thursday morning, there were 80 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital, with two in intensive care.

To date, 2.2 million vaccines have been administered in the region.

The figures come as Covid-19 restrictions are set to further lift in the region from July 26th.

End of outdoor social distancing

The relaxations will include the end of social distancing requirements for outdoor activities and a reduction of the distance to one metre for indoor settings.

From that date, people returning from amber list countries who have been fully vaccinated in the UK will also not have to self-isolate on arrival in Northern Ireland or take a test eight days after their return.

Some measures, such as theatres and concert halls being allowed to welcome back audiences and conferences and exhibitions being able to resume, need final ratification by Stormont ministers on July 22nd.

Under the plans, a limit on gatherings in private homes would increase from six to 10, from no more than three households, while 15 people from any number of households can meet in a private garden.

The legal requirement to wear face coverings in places of worship is also set to be removed on July 26th, and in terms of schools, classroom bubbling and the use of face masks in classes are to be removed from guidance.