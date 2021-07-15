Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 14:49

Two taken to hospital following north coast boating incident

Five people were rescued off the Ballycastle coast on Thursday morning.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Two people are in hospital after being rescued following a boating incident on the north coast of Ireland.

Five people were rescued from the scene close to Ballycastle, Co Antrim after an emergency call was received at 11.37am on Thursday.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched four crews who worked with the air ambulance, coastguard and police to assist the five in the water and after they were brought to shore.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

