A man is due to appear in court after being arrested in connection with the robbery of Lordship Credit Union eight years ago.

The man, aged in his 30s, was charged in relation to the robbery which took place in Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Co Louth on January 25th, 2013.

He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court on Thursday.

During the robbery of the Credit Union, Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, who was on escort duty that day, was shot dead.