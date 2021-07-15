Back to school costs averaging €1,500 for secondary students, survey finds

Parents of secondary school children are facing average costs of almost €1,500 to send their child back to school, according to a survey by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU).

The annual ILCU survey revealed parents are now spending €1,491 per secondary school child ahead of the return to school in September, up €24 of last year.

Average spending by parents for primary schools students also increased in the year, rising to €1,186 per student.

Almost two thirds of parents (63 per cent) surveyed said back to school costs represent a financial burden for them, 24 per cent of whom get into debt due to the expenses. The average debt associated with children returning to school totalled €336, down €61 on 2020 figures, however, 21 per cent of these parents reported a debt of over €500.

School books topped the list of the most expensive items for secondary school students, the average spend increasing to €211, but extra-curricular activities proved the biggest cost for parents of primary school children, averaging €178.

Respondents added that 71 per cent of schools are still seeking 'voluntary contributions'.

Covid impact

The survey also posed questions regarding Covid-19 and homeschooling, with 70 per cent of adults saying the mental health of the household has been affected during the pandemic.

Just under two thirds (65 per cent) said home-schooling and lockdowns have had a negative impact on their children's overall educational performance, and 37 per cent said the school calendar should be adjusted to reflect the time missed.

Almost half of parents (48 per cent) said their biggest concern about the children returning to schools is the impact of further lockdowns, while 41 per cent said they were concerned about their child's health and safety and the potential exposure to Covid.

The majority of parents (72 per cent) also said they felt secondary school students should be vaccinated against the virus, and 48 per cent said the same should happen for primary school children.