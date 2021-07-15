Covid vaccine registration to open for people aged 25-29 tomorrow

Tomas Doherty

Covid vaccine registration will open for people aged 25 to 29 on Friday, the Minister for Health has announced.

Stephen Donnelly said the HSE online registration portal will open for this age group to get a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

It is expected that appointments will be made in the coming weeks.

🚨📢📢📢📢📢🚨



Calling all 25-29 year olds



You can register for an mRNA vaccine from TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/nnVmKD7TvH — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 15, 2021

People in this age group can also register with a participating pharmacy to receive a single shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.

The announcement comes after the highest number of new Covid cases recorded since February, with officials urging unvaccinated people to stay vigilant.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan urged people who are still waiting for their vaccines “to stay away” from crowded indoor environments and confine their activities to the outdoors, continue using masks and maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, the HSE has announced a new partnership with a group of online dating platforms to support the rollout of Covid vaccines.

The campaign will see the health service work with leading dating apps, including Tinder, Match, OK Cupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, to encourage users to receive their Covid vaccine when available to them.

The dating platforms will add new features to their apps and websites to support the “For Us All” campaign.